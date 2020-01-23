Snow continues Thursday, expected to last through Saturday morning

JANUARY 23, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS MEDIUM DUE TO SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING.

A slow moving area of low pressure will impact the weather around here through the end of the week. Light snow is expected to continue occasionally today into Saturday morning. Accumulation will come slowly but will still impact travel across the region, at time, into the weekend. Total accumulation will be 3 to 5 inches through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be seasonally mild with highs in the 30s through the weekend. This will melt snow on pavement during the daytime hours, but snow covered roads are expected during the next several mornings. In the longer range, above average temperatures are expected through next week.