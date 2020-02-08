Snow emergencies declared ahead of Sunday snowstorm

Several communities in our area have declared snow emergencies ahead of an expected snowstorm on Sunday.

Snow emergencies typically require residents to not park on city streets, in order to allow plows access to the road to clear snow.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 2-6 inches of snow is expected for much of southcentral Wisconsin.

WATCH the weather forecast for this weekend.

City of Beloit

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.

People will not be allowed to park on city streets during that time, the city said in a release.

CLICK HERE to read the city of Beloit's designated emergecy parking areas.



The City of Watertown has declared a snow emergency starting at 11 p.m. Sunday and will run for at least 48 hours.

During the snow emergency, parking on city streets is off-limits from 11 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Watertown Police Department.

CLICK HERE to learn more about snow emergencies in Watertown.

