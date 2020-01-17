Snow emergencies declared for Friday-Saturday snowstorm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Some cities in Southern Wisconsin are preparing for the next round of snowfall by declaring a snow emergency
NBC15 Meteorologist James Parish is predicting snow to develop Friday afternoon and continue overnight. Widespread snowfall totals will be between three and six inches.
A snow emergency is declared whenever it is necessary to plow streets, and people will need to abide by the parking restrictions.
Snow Emergency
- Town of Beloit:Declared 3 p.m. Friday and last until 3 p.m.Saturday. No parking is allowed on any street within the Town of Beloit.
- Watertown:A city-wide snow emergency that will go into effect at 11:00 p.m. Friday night and run 48 hours. During the 48-hour period of the snow emergency parking on all city streets and alleys will be banned between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. the following morning. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50.00 citation. In addition, any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours afterward may be towed at the owner’s expense.