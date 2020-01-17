Snow emergencies declared for Friday-Saturday snowstorm

Some cities in Southern Wisconsin are preparing for the next round of snowfall by declaring a snow emergency

NBC15 Meteorologist James Parish is predicting snow to develop Friday afternoon and continue overnight. Widespread snowfall totals will be between three and six inches.

A snow emergency is declared whenever it is necessary to plow streets, and people will need to abide by the parking restrictions.

Snow Emergency

