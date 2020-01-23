Snow emergencies declared for cities in South-Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Some cities in South-Central Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies for the next couple of days.
A snow emergency is declared whenever it is necessary to plow streets, and people will need to abide by the parking restrictions.
People are also reminded if street parking is allowed, they need to park on the even side of the street on even-numbered days and on the odd side of the street on odd-numbered days.
Snow Emergency
- City of Beloit: In effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.
- Village of Marshall: In effect from 2 a.m. Friday through Noon Saturday. During this time, no parking is allowed on any village street. People can use Veterans Park on Farnham St./Howard St. or the Municipal Parking Lot on Main Street.