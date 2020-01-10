Snow emergencies declared for weekend storm

A significant winter storm will affect Southern Wisconsin over the weekend, and cities are declaring snow emergencies.

The first round comes Friday night into Saturday morning and another round will occur Saturday evening into Sunday morning. NBC15 Meteorologist Brian Doogs is anticipating six to ten inches in accumulation, with three to six inches possible across the north.

List of cities declaring snow emergencies





Blue Mounds: In effect 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday. No street parking is allowed. People are encouraged to find alternate parking. Citations will be issued and vehicles could be towed.



Clinton: From 7 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. No parking is allowed on village streets during a snow emergency. Parking (24-hour) is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the municipal parking lot.



Fort Atkinson: In effect 12 a.m. Saturday until 12 a.m. Monday.



Sun Prairie: In effect 12 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no parking on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled.



Watertown: In effect 11 p.m. Saturday and runs for 48 hours. During that period parking on all city streets and alleys is banned between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following morning. Residents without off-street parking are encouraged to use municipal lots or make other parking arrangements to avoid a possible $50 citation. Any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for at least 24 hours will be towed.



