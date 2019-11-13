Snow expected Wednesday afternoon as frigid temps continue

NOVEMBER 13, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO LIGHT SNOW.

Low pressure will pass through the region today. It will bring the likelihood of snow this afternoon and tonight. Accumulation will be light with around an inch expected in Madison. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 20s. Wind will generate wind chills in the single digits during the morning and in the teens during the afternoon.

High pressure will build in tomorrow and sunshine will return. A slow warming trend is expected through the week.