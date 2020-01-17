Storm bringing snow and ice set to move in Friday

Friday, January 17, 2020

4:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today - Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Widespread snow will develop across the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Widespread snowfall totals will be between 3-6". A wintry mix could develop near the WI-IL border. This is where a 0.1" of ice could accumulate. Snowy/slick roads and low visibilities will likely make traveling very difficult this evening through Saturday morning.

Ready or not... Here comes our next round of snow! The entire area will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Snow will not impact the morning commute. It's just going to be cold this morning. Temperatures are on either side of 0 degrees this morning, so make sure to bundle up before stepping out the door. Luckily, the wind isn't very strong, so wind chills are not much of a problem. Temperatures will quickly warm this morning. By lunchtime, temperatures will be near or just above 20 degrees.

Snow will develop from west to east across the area this afternoon. Snow and snowy/slick roads will likely impact the evening commute. Snow will likely make the jump over the Mississippi River after lunchtime and impact Viroqua, Boscobel, Mineral Point and Platteville between 1-4 p.m. Madison, Baraboo, Janesville and Monroe will likely start to see snow between 3-6 p.m. Places east of Madison probably won't see snow until after 5 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. With a strong southeast wind developing, temperatures will continue to warm this evening and overnight.

The widespread snow will likely continue through the overnight. There is a chance freezing rain and sleet could mix in with the snow at times. Madison and places closer to the WI-IL border will have the best chance of seeing a wintry mix develop overnight. This is also the area that has the best chance of seeing up to a 0.1" of an inch of ice accumulate. Expect difficult driving conditions tonight through at least Saturday morning.

The widespread snow will start to taper off from west to east across the area Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Widespread snowfall totals will be between 3-6" of snow. Places closer to the WI-IL border will likely see a little less and places north of Madison could see a little more.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will only be in the teens. Expect a gusty west wind at 20-25 mph too. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph. Watch out for patchy blowing snow.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks cold. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the teens. Overnight lows will be near 0 degrees.

The first half of next week looks quiet. Temperatures will start to rebound towards midweek.