Snow plow kills 2 in Kansas after Midwest storm

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two pedestrians were struck by Riley Co. plow truck and killed early Friday on Highway 24, on the northeast side of Manhattan.

According to the KHP Trooper Ben Gardner, troopers were called to 4400 Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan a little before 5 a.m. Friday.

Riley Co. Police says the incident involved a Riley Co. plow truck.

“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”

The circumstances that led to the accident remain under investigation. Many roads around northeast Kansas were snow-covered Friday morning.

KHP is asking drivers to use caution in the area as crews investigate the scene.