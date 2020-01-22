Snow plow plans in Madison for days of snowfall

A long, snowy stretch of weather is about to hit Madison.

Forecasts suggest a persistent light snow will begin Wednesday night and not conclude until perhaps as late as Friday evening. The Streets Division will be working around the clock in response.

On Wednesday, 32 trucks will be deployed to maintain the salt routes. The salt routes are the main thoroughfares of Madison, such as Madison metro bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals. These routes will be plowed and salted as needed.

At midnight, a fresh deployment of 34 plows trucks will relieve the crews that had been working through the evening. During the overnight hours, 32 trucks will continue the work on the salt routes. The two additional trucks will be assigned to spread sand on the hills, curves, and intersections in residential areas to provide traction.

Depending on when the storm arrives, the evening commute may only face minor affects from this storm. However, people traveling through the city Wednesday night and again Thursday morning are likely to face be snowy and slippery roads on both salt routes and untreated residential areas.

All roadway users are encouraged to make good choices. Plan ahead for extra travel time. Be slow. Be patient. Be alert.

Temperatures with this long-duration storm are expected to be relatively warm for a winter storm, with some highs predicted to be slightly above freezing.

The warm temperatures may cause the hard pack of snow on residential streets to thaw and release from the pavement. The thawing, plus vehicle traffic churning the snow, creates a fluff or slush on the roadways. Similar conditions took place following the storm on January 11 when temperatures rose above freezing temporarily.

The Streets Division will be watching for the potential fluff and slush development as well as keeping an eye on the main thoroughfares as this storm lingers. As conditions change operations will adjust and future updates will be provided.