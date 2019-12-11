Snow showers Thursday will bring light accumulations

Our sunshine will give way to increasing clouds tonight as a warm front surges northward. Temperatures will also increase tonight with the return of southerly winds. Snow showers will break out during the mid to late morning hours on your Thursday which could pose a threat to any travel during the day. Snow will turn to sleet and drizzle through the late afternoon as temperatures will rise above the freezing mark. Snowfall accumulations will be greatest to our north, across Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette and Green Lake counties where 1-2” is possible. South of those areas we will be looking at only a coating or so.



Another weak disturbance will pass to our south Friday night and early Saturday morning which could trigger a few snow showers Friday night across southern Wisconsin.

A warmup can be expected to last from Thursday until Saturday with temperatures exceeding normal values for this time of year, following that, however, another surge of arctic air will bring temperatures back down to the teens for Sunday.

