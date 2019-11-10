Snow to impact Monday morning commute

Sunday November 10, 2019

4:00 PM

Weather Impact Scale: Orange (2 out of 4) due to accumulating snow tonight

Expect light to moderate snow to develop this evening between 8pm and midnight and last through the morning commute on your Monday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will setup around the Illinois border which is where the biggest impacts to travel will be. Snow accumulations will vary depending on where you live. Right now 1-3” is likely for Grant, Iowa, Dane, and Jefferson counties. 3-5” is likely for Rock, Green, and Walworth counties. Only a dusting-1” is expected for Dodge, Columbia, Sauk, Green Lake, Adams, and Juneau counties.

Slick roads are anticipated for the morning rush hour. Please give yourself extra travel time to get to work and school on Monday morning.

An arctic front will bring sub-zero wind chills to southern Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday morning. high temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with a slight warmup later in the week.

