Snowmobile trails open in some South-Central Wisconsin counties

Snowmobile enthusiasts were finally able to take to the trails in some of the counties in South-Central Wisconsin.

In Columbia County, trails opened Saturday afternoon. The Columbia County Association of Snowmobile Clubs is warning some of the trails may be rough on fields due to late chisel plowing and large frozen dirt clumps.

Trails in Iowa, Dane, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Lafayette, and Rock counties also opened over the weekend. Snowmobile clubs in those counties also warned that some of the trails may be in poor condition. They said trails might not be groomed since it is early in the riding season. They also warned there could be bare spots due to blowing and drifting snow.

In Dodge County, some trails opened. The Dodge County Association of Snowmobile Clubs says zones three to five are closed. The northern half of zone one is open and all of zone two is open.

Trails did not open in Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland, and Sauk Counties.

For snow reports across the state, you can check out snowmobile, downhill skiing and cross-country skiing reports by clicking here

