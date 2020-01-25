Snowmobilers help boost local economy

The trails have been open for about a week now, and businesses in our area are getting a seasonal wave of customers.

The Executive Director of the Association for Snowmobile Clubs in Wisconsin estimates that each snow mobile you see on a trail is worth about $100-200 in revenue a day.

The snowmobilers I spoke with tell me they always leave with money in their pockets, and usually stop to eat somewhere along the trail.

This is extremely helpful to restaurants like Rookies in Mazomanie.

"If the trails are good, on a weekend day, we're probably doing about 30-40% more than we would if the trails are closed,” Rookies General Manager David Boyer said. “It helps with us being able to employee more people more hours,"

As long as the weather stays cold, the trails in Dane County are expected to remain open throughout the weekend.