Snowy and windy Monday morning followed by sub-zero wind chills Monday night

Monday November 11, 2019

5:00 AM

Weather Impact Scale: Orange (2 out of 4)

Snow will be heavy at times Monday morning as a system passes through. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon due to slippery road conditions.

The heaviest snow will occur Monday morning, however, light snow will continue off and on through the afternoon hours. Blowing and drifting snow is likely due to strong winds, which could gust in excess of 25 miles per hour.

Snowfall accumulations will range between 1-3” for Grant, Iowa, Dane, and Jefferson counties. 3-5” is likely for Rock, Green, and Walworth counties. Only a dusting-1” is expected for Dodge, Columbia, Sauk, Green Lake, Adams, and Juneau counties.

Monday night will be our coldest night of the year so far with low temperatures dipping BELOW zero for parts of the area with sub-zero wind chills approaching -10’s. We will only warm to the upper teens by Monday afternoon with bright sunshine as an arctic high pressure system builds in.

Another weak clipper system will bring us snow showers on Wednesday. As of now it looks like light accumulations could be possible, then we are watching a warmup for the end of the week.

