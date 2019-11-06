Snow continues Wednesday, then arctic air plunges in for Thursday

Wednesday November 6, 2019

5:00 AM

Weather Impact Scale: 2 out of 5 (Accumulations of 2-5” expected)

Snowfall will be heaviest in intensity during the morning commute today causing slowdowns to travel. Roads are expected to be slippery as temperatures are below freezing. Snowfall accumulations of 3-6” are expected for Dane, Jefferson, Iowa, Dodge, Sauk, Columbia, Richland, Crawford, Grant, Vernon, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, and Green Lake counties where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 PM today.

The snowfall will taper off around, or shortly after lunch time today. There may be some snow showers lingering through the afternoon and evening hours.

Late tonight the skies will clear, which will lead to some frigid air. Overnight temperatures will fall to the teens Wednesday night and temperatures will stay below freezing until Saturday. Arctic high pressure will allow for sunny skies Thursday and Friday with cold temps, and as of now, it doesn’t appear we have any other major storm systems that we are tracking for the foreseeable future.