Snowy stretch of weather finally comes to an end

This snowy stretch of weather has finally ended!

Multiple rounds of snow impacted southern Wisconsin Wednesday through Saturday.

Madison officially recorded 7.1" of snow Wednesday through Saturday: Wednesday 0.2", Thursday 1.2", Friday 2.1" and Saturday 3.5".

This brings Madison's snowfall total for the month of January up to 18.6", which is well above average for this time of the month. On average, 10.4" of snow typically falls between January 1 and January 25 in Madison.

The snowiest January on record in Madison was back in 1929 when 31.8" of snow fell.

The heaviest snow came down late Friday through Saturday morning. The highest snowfall report during that time was in Clinton, WI where 6.0" of snow fell.

After this stretch of off and on snow, a break from snow is needed! Luckily, most of the area will stay snow-free through the middle of next week. Our next decent chance of snow probably won't be until the end of next week.

The main weather headline next week will be a long stretch of 'warm' winter weather. Highs all next week will be about 5-10 degrees above average. Even the temperature outlook through early February favors above average temperatures. The bottom line there doesn't appear to be any cold blasts of air in the near future. Highs all next week will be in the 30s and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.