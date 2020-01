A Nebraska State patrol trooper chatted up a little girl about the movie "Frozen" to help keep her mind off a scary situation.

(CNN VAN)

It came after her family's car slid into a ditch near Waterloo, Nebraska, on Wednesday with a mom and her kids inside.

As the trooper was getting the girl situated in a truck, he drew on his 'dad skills' and displayed his knowledge of 'Frozen.'

He succeeded in making sure she stayed calm and distracted from the situation.