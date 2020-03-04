'So incredibly blessed': Local woman turns 21 after being told she won't live past 2

It's a special birthday for one local young woman.

Grace Kenitz's mom, Shannon, was told her daughter wouldn't live past two - and today she turns 21.

Our Leigh Mills has followed Grace's story for more than 10 years. Leigh first met Grace in 2008, when she was 9 years old.

Grace suffers from a genetic disorder, and her mom started a hyperbaric center in Madison because of how the therapy helped Grace.

Leigh was there when Grace turned 13 years old, when she was invited to attend her first middle school dance, and her Sweet 16.

Now this week, Grace’s mom, Shannon, threw her a 21st birthday party at the Holiday Inn Indoor Water Park.

Grace's friends from Madison Memorial High School attended to help her celebrate a birthday Shannon never thought she'd see.

"It's just been so amazing, and I feel so incredibly blessed and in awe of this incredible human being who has fought to stay alive, and bring so much happiness and joy to everybody around her,” Shannon says.

Shannon said she's thankful for the parents who reached out to her all those years ago to help her find the proper therapy for Grace.

Their family is looking forward to celebrating each milestone grace achieves.

The next one? Taking classes at UW-Madison.

