Soaking rain into Monday morning

After getting pretty lucky over the weekend with just a few isolated storms, our luck is about to change. A trailing cold front will push south and east Sunday night. This will bring a line of showers and storms through Monday morning.

We are at a "1-Low Impact" on our Weather Impact Scale. While there will be some heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds...severe weather should stay off to our north. A nice soaking of rain is expected with totals of .25-.50" west of Madison and .10-.25" east of Madison.

Rain will exit the area early Monday with just a very small chance of an afternoon shower developing. Rounding out July and heading into August will bring just beautiful conditions. Sunshine, dry weather, and pleasant temperatures will be around all the way into early next weekend.

