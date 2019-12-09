Soccer star Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year

Soccer star and social activist Megan Rapinoe has been named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year, CNN reports.

This comes after Rapinoe led the US Women's National Soccer team to a World Cup title last summer, and won the Ballon d'Or award last week.

Midfielder Rapinoe captains the professional Seattle Reign FC.

"While we do not get to choose what we see or what happens around us, and sometimes to us and others, we do get to choose how we bear witness to it," Rapinoe wrote on an Instagram post of the Sports Illustrated cover.

The magazine says Rapinoe, who is a lesbian, is just the fourth woman in the award’s 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied, the AP reports, calling it “a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases.”