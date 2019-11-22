Social Media Blitz to fight hunger exceeds goal

More than 1,300 photos were shared on Facebook to help raise meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin during NBC15's Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz.

1,387 photos were posted using the hashtag #SYH24 to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s Facebook page on Thursday. That passed NBC15's goal of 1,250 in one day.

For every photo posted, 24 meals will be donated by the Verona company, Naviant, Inc. That's 33,288 meals to help those struggling with hunger this holiday season.

This year, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is honoring how many different kinds of “one” make a difference. That can be something big or something little, but each and every “one” helps our community a better place to live.

People can also help make an impact by donating online to help those struggling with hunger and provide hope this holiday season.