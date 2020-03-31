Social Security Administration says payments will continue during COVID-19 crisis

The check is in the mail, the Social Security Administration assured recipients. The agency sought to reassure beneficiaries that Social Security and SSI payments will still go out on time and head off any potential scams.

“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Andrew Saul said.

The agency also warned recipients that scammers will try to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic. The scams may target people’s personal information or try to get potential victims to send gift cards, cash, or some other form of payment by claiming if the recipient doesn’t, they risk losing their benefits.

“I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true,” Saul added. “Don’t be fooled.”

SSA is reminding the public that its local offices remain closed and it is trying to complete as much as possible via its online self-service options. People are still able to call their local offices, however, but the agency is temporarily shortening its hours in an effort to cut down on wait times.

For the near future, the call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Local field office phone numbers are available here.

