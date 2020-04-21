Social Security beneficiaries, others who don’t normally file tax return, face stimulus check deadline

People who don’t normally file a tax return, but receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement, Supplemental Security Income or Veterans Affairs benefits are facing a Wednesday deadline.

Anyone who gets those benefits and wants to use the non-filers tool on the IRS website to add dependent children under age 17 must submit by noon Eastern time on Wednesday. (Source: Gray News, File)

Anyone who gets those benefits and wants to use the non-filers tool on the IRS website to add dependent children under age 17 must submit by noon Eastern time, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

"We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible. They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

"These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push."

The non-filers tool can be found on the IRS website.

If you’re qualified, but miss the deadline, you won’t get paid until next tax season, the agency says.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.