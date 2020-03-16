Social Security closing its office effective Wednesday

The Social Security Administration plans to close all of its offices, effective Wednesday, and will only provide service by phone or online.

The agency says the decision will protect the people they serve, many of whom are older or have underlying medical conditions, as well as its own employees from coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will remain available by phone to offer help with critical services, the SSA said. They will focus primarily on:

Reports of non-receipt of payment

Change of address and direct deposit

Scheduling telephone appointments for sever disability, blindness, and terminal cases and dire need SSI and 1619B eligibility decisions required for urgent Medicaid approval.

If an issue can be handled online, however, employees will direct people to its website at www.socialsecurity.gov.

The agency plans to reach out to people who have a scheduled appointment. The call may come from a private number as opposed to a U.S. Government phone number. The SSA reminds anyone who gets a call, though, that their employees will not threaten someone nor ask for any form of payment.