Social Security recipients will receive automatic COVID-19 economic impact payments

People who receive Social Security Income (SSI) will receive their economic stimulus check automatically, and the Treasury said the automatic payments should happen no later than early May.

The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that SSI recipients will receive the $1,200 automatic Economic Impact Payments. Recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their payment.

SSI recipients who have qualifying children under the age of 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. The Social Security Administration said they should now go the IRS's coronavirus webpage and visit the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info" section to provide their information.

By entering their information and their children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If SSI beneficiaries do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from Treasury. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.

The Treasury Department, not the Social Security Administration, will make these automatic payments to beneficiaries. Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits.

For those SSI and Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, with dependent children, who use Direct Express debit cards, additional information will be available soon regarding the steps to take on the IRS website when claiming children under 17.

The agency will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.