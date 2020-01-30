Social Security scammers pose as Middleton police chief and officer

Con artists thought they could pose as Middleton’s police chief and an officer to get a potential victim in a Social Security scam.

Middleton Police Captain Jeremy Geislzer said a woman received phone calls on Wednesday from two people claiming to be Officer Marshall and Chief Troy Hellenbrand. The victim said she was told someone had used her Social Security number and they were trying to find the people responsible.

The callers told the woman to buy two credit cards in case she couldn’t access her account and to make sure her information wasn’t compromised she needed to send them pictures of the cards.

Geislzer said there is no Officer Marshall employed at the police department, but Hellenbrand is the police chief.

The Inspector General of Social Security is aware of the latest variations of Social Security scams in the U.S.

Social security will never:

