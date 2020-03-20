Social distancing leads Wisconsin couple to have parking lot wedding celebration

It wasn’t the wedding the bride and groom had planned but one Wisconsin didn’t let the Coronavirus and “social distancing” stop them from saying “I do”.

Tammie Delveaux and Jason Rubenzer of Menomonie had planned to get married in Jamaica but with increasing concern about COVID-19 they cancelled their trip.

Earlier this week, Governor Evers also issued restrictions on mass gatherings including weddings, but Tammie’s friend had an idea that would protect the health of the wedding party and guests and still allow the couple to have their special day.

On Friday afternoon, friends and family of the couple gathered at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for the big day.

Tammie and Jason were married inside with only the pastor and a few family members while the rest of their guests sat in their cars in the parking lot, watching the ceremony on Facebook Live.

As the couple was pronounced husband and wife, wedding guests beeped their horns in celebration.

“I feel extreme happiness and relief that this could be as special as it was,” said Delveaux. “The love that everyone had for us really made this happen.”

Once they were married, the couple made their way to the parking lot to wave to their guests.

“It has been a pretty wild week,” said Rubenzer. “In light of all the chaos going on there is still light and happiness out there.”

After the wedding, the bride and groom along with their entourage paraded to Culver’s for the “reception.

The newlyweds say they are excited to be married and hope someday they can take their trip to Jamaica.

