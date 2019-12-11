Social media threat not credible, classes resume in Middleton-Cross Plains School District

Middleton-Cross Plains School District has decided that all of its schools will be open on Thursday.

This comes after classes were canceled at Clark Street Community School and Middleton High School after “serious and specific threats” were posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the district says that threat is no longer credible, after consultation with local law enforcement.

The social media threats were closely tied to, and extremely critical of, a student-led walkout to support sexual assault victims scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement reached out to Instagram and the FBI, and the page where the post came from now no longer exists. There have been no new posts since the original.

However, the investigation is ongoing. Police will be present at all of the district's schools, especially at the two high schools, from the beginning to the end of the school day on Thursday.

At a press conference Wednesday evening, school officials and Middleton police officers released new details about the incident.

Police said they do not know if a student or someone else posted the threatening material. No suspects have been named at this time.

Officials say the post used words and images to threaten students attending the walkout, but did not mention any individual in particular. Clark Street Community School was mentioned in the post.

The district decided to resume classes on Thursday because no new threats had emerged on social media since the original on Tuesday.

Police said there is potential for criminal charges against any suspects in the future.

The district says it will not allow any similar walkouts in the near future.