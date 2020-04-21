Social security recipients with dependents: register with IRS before Wednesday deadline

Social security recipients with qualifying children under 17 have until Wednesday to have $500 per child added to their stimulus checks.

The Internal Revenue Service wrote in a news release Monday, $1,200 automatic payments will start soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This also applies to Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years. The IRS writes, "For those benefit recipients with children who aren't required to file a tax return, an extra step is needed to quickly add $500 per eligible child onto their automatic payment of $1,200."

They must register using the non-flier tool on IRS.gov before Wednesday, April 22 at 11 a.m. CT.

For SSA/RRB recipients with children who miss the April 22 deadline, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020. They will not be eligible to use the Non-Filer tool to add eligible children once their $1,200 payment has been issued.

SSI and VA beneficiaries have "some additional time beyond April 22" to register their children, according to the IRS. "SSI recipients will receive their automatic payments in early May, and the VA payment schedule for beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments is still being determined," the IRS wrote.

"We want to 'Plus $500' these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a news release. "They'll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment."

