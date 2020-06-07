Solidarity march stops nearly every 9 minutes to remember George Floyd

Hundreds gathered Sunday evening in solidarity against racial injustice for ninth straight day of protests in Madison.

The Black Lives Matter Solidarity March was sponsored by the African American Council of Churches.

It began at University Avenue and Park Street around 6 p.m. The group stopped every eight minutes and 46 seconds minutes to kneel in remembrance of George Floyd as they made their way to the Capitol.

Floyd died in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin and three other officers are facing charges related to Floyd’s death.