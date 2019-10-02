Some Monona residents experiencing flooding after overnight rainfall

The City of Monona has sandbags available for residents at two locations following heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Officials said some residents on Belle Isle are experiencing flooding. The neighborhood is located along Lake Monona near Wicawak Bay (formerly named Squaw Bay).

Sand and bags are available at Oneida Park on Tecumseh Avenue and the parking lot at Winnequah Road and Healy Lane. Since flooding is not currently widespread, there are no official sandbagging efforts organized by the city.

As of Wednesday morning, Lake Monona is 2.5-inches below the 100-year flood level. According to the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, the watershed is still draining, but there is currently more outflow from Lake Monona than inflow into the lake. There is adequate storage capacity in Lake Mendota, and officials said they will not be releasing water into Lake Monona as of Wednesday afternoon.

There is some flooding on Pocahontas Drive and Nishishin Trail NE. City officials said stormwater pumps are having a hard time keeping up with the water, and water is flowing into the street from unbagged private property. Street flooding will continue until the water recedes and/or private properties are sandbagged. Several more rain events are expected through the end of the week, and city officials will be monitoring lake levels and reassessing plans as needed.

A slow-no wake order remains in effect for Lake Monona.