Some WI police depts. quell rumors officers are stopping people over order

Some Wisconsin police departments are trying to quell rumors that officers are pulling people over and asking them for credentials during Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order.

The "Safer at Home" order is in effect until April 24. It's meant to restrict non-essential business and travel during the coronavirus outbreak. It does not require IDs or badges to travel in the state.

"Individuals do not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when it is permissible to leave home," says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. "Similarly, if a business is an Essential Business or Operation as defined in this order, it does not need documentation or certification to continue its work that is done in compliance with this order."

Neenah Police are working to get the word out that officers ARE NOT PULLING PEOPLE OVER.

"Rumor control! As you might have heard, there are RUMORS going around that police officers are pulling people over & asking them to produce credentials & documentation showing they are on "essential" travel," Neenah Police posted on social media. "THIS IS NOT TRUE! We'll say it again for the people in the back: THIS IS NOT TRUE!!! Please share this post so we can really spread the word. Thank you & stay safe!"

Rumor control! There are RUMORS going around that police officers are pulling people over & asking for documentation that they're on "essential" travel. THIS IS NOT TRUE! Once more: THIS IS NOT TRUE! Please retweet & spread the word. Thank you & stay safe! — Neenah Police (@NeenahPolice) March 25, 2020

The Brown County Sheriff's Office took a report of someone impersonating a police officer and conducting a traffic stop to check if the person is "in compliance."

They posted this message on Facebook:



"Be advised, Brown County WILL NOT be conducting compliance checks for this reason. As always, please be aware of your surroundings and the happenings around you. If you observe suspicious activities, report it to your local authority," reads a statement from the Brown County Sheriff's Office.



"In regard to the report of someone impersonating an officer in conducting a Safer at Home traffic stop, the Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying the following:



WHITE MALE IN HIS 30'S WITH A SHORT BROWN BEARD WEARING A GREEN UNIFORM AND BLACK BALL CAP WITH NO INSIGNIA. HE HAD A NAME PLATE READING ABRAHAM, HAD A MIC CLIPPED TO THE FRONT OF HIS SHIRT AND A CLIP LIGHT ON HIS BALL CAP. HE WAS DRIVING A DARK BLUE OR BLACK CHEV IMPALA WITH NO MARKINGS, THE VEHICLE DID HAVE RED AND BLUE LIGHTS ALONG THE WINDSHIELD



This incident happened in the southern part of Brown County. Anyone having information re: this is asked to call the non-emergency number 920-391-7450 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP."

"You do NOT need a letter from your employer to be able to drive. If you were given one, hang onto it but it is NOT required," says the Green Bay Police Department.