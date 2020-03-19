Some grocery stores able to deliver to those using food assistance programs

For those reliant on food assistance programs to access groceries, there are options when it comes to grocery shopping from home while keeping in mind social distancing recommendations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 36,000 people used the FoodShare program in Dane Co. last month, according to public health officials. FoodShare is Wisconsin's version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Nick Heckman, a food security policy analyst for Public Health Madison Dane Co., said people can send another member of the household to use food assistance cards. For people looking to order online and have groceries delivered, he said it is important to keep in mind some stores do not accept FoodShare benefits over the internet.

However, he said many stores operate differently, and recommends calling and asking ahead.

“Fresh Market Madison, for example, will have you call in and give them the EBT card number, and they can print a receipt and deliver it to you with your delivery. Willy St. Co-Op does EBT on deliver. They have a hand-held device where they can swipe your card.” Heckman said.

For those looking to apply for food assistance, click HERE .