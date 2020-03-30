Some servers, bartenders are living life without a paycheck

The men and women who make up the service industry are really feeling the strain as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Well, it has been different. It came on so quickly that no one really had a chance to prepare for it,” said Cale Bakken who works as a bartender at the Vintage Brewery on Madison’s westside.

“A lot of people in the restaurant and bartending industry not only live paycheck to paycheck, but shift to shift,” he said.

Bakken says in a sense, he's one of the lucky ones. He is 34-years-old and says he’s single and doesn’t have any dependents. He believes he has enough money set aside to get him through this difficult period.

But with restaurants closed for the foreseeable future, at some point, Bakken knows he may have to look elsewhere for cash.

“I was doing things I never thought I would ever have to do in my life, like how to file for unemployment. How much money that would be? And when that would be coming in? But yeah if it doesn’t turn around soon, I will have to look for other sources of income,” he said.

Despite being out of work and the uncertainty of the situation, Bakken believes that there is a turnaround on the horizon.

“Yeah, I mean I am hopeful right now. But I mean we will see where we are especially in the next month if nothing changes and if the ‘stay at home’ order goes on past April,”

Besides the income that his job provided, Bakken misses the social aspect of his job the most.

“I am a very social person, man. I bartend for a reason, because I love to talk to people,”

Bakken is planning a “Charity Shave-off” as he calls it. He’s hoping to raise money to help out his co-workers and colleagues in the restaurant industry. He plans on live-streaming shaving his burly bartender beard on Wednesday to raise the money.

His goal is $1,000. To donate visit https://bit.ly/33TTiCn

