Someone changes Colorado road sign to read 'F' Trump

Drivers in Colorado Springs were shocked to see a vulgar message on an electronic road sign aimed at the president Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A viewer sent 11 News a photo of the sign that read "F***" Trump just before midnight. No asterisks were used in the actual posting.

Colorado Springs Utilities is doing water main work in the area where the sign sits near Mesa and Uintah. The City of Colorado Springs was contacted about the sign and an engineer went out to fix it sometime Thursday morning before 7:30.

According to a representative with Colorado Springs Utilities, the control boxes for the electronic road sign were left unlocked. The traffic control company responsible for the sign is a sub-contractor for the utility company. Colorado Springs Utilities was not able to provide the name of the sub-contractor, but if that information becomes available this article will be updated.

A representative with the utility company told 11 News this was a really unfortunate incident and they are working with the contractor to make sure this doesn't happen again.

The company responsible for the sign is the same traffic control company that was involved in a similar incident back in August, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. During the day on Aug. 12, 2019, someone changed an electronic road sign to provide a zombie warning. The sign originally read "Dublin closed ahead," warning drivers about construction and the need to take a different route. Over the weekend it was changed to "Warning, zombies ahead."