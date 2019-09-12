Someone driving stolen SUV smashes into car, injuring Madison woman

Police are searching for suspects after someone driving a stolen SUV smashed into a car, injuring a Madison woman inside.

Madison police say the crash happened at East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street around 7:20 p.m. last Sunday.

Witnesses said the driver of the SUV was speeding on East Washington Avenue when the person ran a red light at East Johnson Street, striking the victim's car.

The woman was transported to a hospital with chest and neck pain.

Officers soon after found the damaged, stolen SUV. No one was in the vehicle. Officers later learned that it was stolen out of Fort Atkinson.

Madison police are attempting to identify the person who was driving at the time of the crash.

