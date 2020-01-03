Someone is dumping energy drinks in Waupaca County, and the Sheriff's Office would like it to stop.

The department is investigating what they describe as a "littering complaint" on Constance Road in the Township of Waupaca.

Someone has been dumping "a large quantity" of 5-Hour Energy Drinks there. It's berry flavor in 1.93 fluid ounce bottles.

The Sheriff's Office says this has been happening for an "extensive amount of time."

If you have information, contact Waupaca County Crime Stoppers at (888)258-9955 or visit https://waupacacountycrimestoppers.org/

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.