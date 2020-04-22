'Something to Smile About': April 22, 2020

What is 'Something to Smile About'? As the coronavirus pandemic grips southern Wisconsin, many people are stepping up to the challenge, from the Good Samaritan lending a hand to their neighbor or the people who are going to work everyday. We wanted to create a place on Facebook and here on NBC15.com where their efforts can be recognized and we all can say 'thank you.'

Here's a trio of stories that will give you 'Something to Smile About,' starting with a woman who received a lot more with her federal stimulus deposit than she bargained for.

Rose Morgan was on track to receive $1,700. But when she stopped at a local ATM the next day, her receipt said she had an available balance of $9 million!

Morgan said her multi-millions only lasted for about 45 minutes. When she went back to check her balance again, her account was back to normal.

Now to a Badger State bridal shop, helping healthcare workers who want to exchange their “I Do’s.”

The wedding tree in La Crosse says it's launching what it calls a "hometown hero" giveaway.

The goal is to donate wedding dresses to a few healthcare workers in the area. Each of those dresses are worth around $2,000.

Now to a batch of bikers, giving back to the community.

On Wednesday, ‘Iron Order,’ the motorcycle club, picked up meals from Heron's Landing in Jefferson, then delivered them to the Jefferson and Fort fire and police departments, as well as a retirement center.

If you have a story idea or something to smile about, message us on Facebook, or shoot us an email.

And -- don't forget to join the NBC15 'Something to Smile About' Facebook group.

