Something to Smile About: Lake Mills teachers hold parade for students

With schools closed in Lake Mills, teachers still paid a visit to their students, just not with textbooks or lesson plans but with a parade.

Lake Mills teachers and students excited to see each other during their parade

After the Lake Mills School District decided to close schools before Governor Evers mandated date, L-Cats teachers were never able to say "see you later" to their students. That sparked the initiative by Jessica Speth and her fellow teachers to organize a parade to see their students one more time.

"We have a lot of families that are stressed right now, I'm sure as you know. And we just thought it would be a good way to bring a smile to everybody's faces."

So almost every teacher from ever grade in the Lake Mills School District got together totaling 55 cars on an hour-long parade route around town. At every turn, more students and families were waiting with excitement to see their teachers.

"It was breath taking. It meant so much to us to know, our families, our students' families love us as much as we love them. Everybody afterward was like 'oh my god I can't stop smiling that was awesome. It did a lot for our staff too to see our students."

At a time when everyone is learning a new perspective, the students of Lake Mills were with the ones with the lesson.

"They wanted to be there and it shows that we are kind of a stable for them and it was awesome."

--------

