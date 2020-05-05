Son of Family Dollar shooting victim: 'God wanted him a little too early'

Calvin Munerlyn's family is pushing through, knowing their father, son-in-law, brother, nephew and husband was loved by his community.

The 43-year-old was killed Friday night when he was shot while working security at the Family Dollar in downtown Flint.

Munerlyn's family didn't want to focus on how he died, rather how he lived.

“God, he wanted him a little too early than we expected. As long as he's up there with God, I'm OK,” 11-year-old Khalim said.

He is the youngest of Munerlyn's eight children. Khalim said the best lesson his dad ever taught him was to be strong, and that's how he plans to deal with the pain of suddenly losing him.

“He was strong and, you know, he loved all of us and we loved him. He always showed it and we always showed that we love him back,” Khalim said.

Munerlyn was active in all of his children's lives. On Monday, Khalim's school, Madison Academy in Burton, honored his dad as the Parent of the Year.

“I'm going to miss how, like we always played sports together and if we would've been in school, I would've missed him like coming to my events and stuff and my games -- basketball and football,” Khalim added.

“I'm going to miss his sense of humor, 'cause he kept us laughing,” said Jackie Anderson, who is Munerlyn's mother-in-law.

She talks of him as if he was her own son.

“He was so special. He had a big heart and he was their greatest - my grandchildren my daughter's -- he was their greatest champion and he was always there for them,” Anderson said.

She said her daughter is having a tough time grasping her new reality without Munerlyn by her side.

“She's hanging by a thread. She's doing the best she can. This has been her partner for 20 years, but they've known each other longer than that,” Anderson said.

She said the whole family is grateful for the stories, text messages and phone calls the community continues to share with them.

“They have been so amazing. They have been so supportive,” Anderson said.

“Yeah they've been supportive and amazing helping raise money for us,” Khalim added. “All they can really do is just pray for us at this point.”