A source tells ESPN that the Green Bay Packers will cut defensive star Mike Daniels, one day before training camp is set to start.

"A big salary, an injury and some high-priced additions on defense spelled the end for Mike Daniels with the Green Bay Packers," the ESPN article reads.

Daniels suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 11 last year. Packers are set to start training camp on Thursday.

