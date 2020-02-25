South Carolina deputy shot in the chest, killed as he served eviction notice

The suspect involved in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting in South Carolina, which killed a Sumter County deputy, has been identified.

Terry Hasty, 56, was identified as the man who exchanged gunfire with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway (U.S. 521) in Dalzell. That’s just east of Shaw Air Force Base.

The deputy, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, was with other deputies when they tried to serve a detention order and eviction notice. That’s when Hasty opened fire, hitting Gillette in the chest, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Deputies returned fire and shot Hasty, who died at the scene. An autopsy for Hasty will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Crews rushed Gillette to the hospital, but despite the fact he was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, he died from his injuries, the sheriff said.

No other deputies were injured.

Flags are flying at half staff outside the sheriff’s office.

“He served honorably,” Dennis said of Gillette. “He loved law enforcement. He loved the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s truly going to be missed by this office and by myself, too.”

Gillette served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years before he went into law enforcement in Sumter County in 2013. He had been stationed at Shaw Air Force Base during his time in military service.

“I married a local girl and just stayed here,” Gillette was quoted as saying in a post on the SCSO Facebook page from 2018.

He is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son, the sheriff said. Gillette was 37 years old.