Police in South Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 7 asked for help locating a 15-year-old boy missing since Oct. 3.

Police said Anthony Kuklinski was reported missing from his home. No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Kuklinski was described as standing 5'11" tall, and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact South Milwaukee police.