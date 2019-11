A crash closed the southbound lanes of a main Madison highway closed Friday morning.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 51/Stoughton Rd. were closed at E. Broadway, just north of the Beltline. It happened around 9:12 a.m. and the road was cleared by 10 a.m.

They say two vehicle were involved and they are not aware of any injuries. The Monona Police Dept. is currently working the scene.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as soon as they become available.