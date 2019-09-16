Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport offering TSA precheck enrollment

You can now enroll in TSA’s precheck program at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesvillle.

Enrollment is open from Monday, Sept. 30 through Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Voyager Conference Room at the airport.

Although walk-ins are acceptable, TSA asks individuals pre-enroll online and make an appointment at www.Identogo.com/precheck.

The hours will be Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to Noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins will be taken on first come, first served basis after those who have an appointment.