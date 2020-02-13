Southern Wisconsin child dies from the flu

A southern Wisconsin child has died from the flu, health officials confirmed Thursday. The case is the second pediatric flu death of the year.

In an afternoon conference call, Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials indicated one hundred more people were hospitalized Thursday, NBC15 news partner Fox6News reports. That brings the total admittances for the week to over 500 statewide.

In January, the agency reported the first pediatric death from the flu. The child was under 10 years old and lived in the southeastern part of the state. In that case, the child quickly began to show signs of the Influenza B virus and passed away on the way to the hospital.

