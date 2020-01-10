Southern, eastern Wisconsin under winter storm warning

A winter storm that's expected to hit southern, central and northeastern Wisconsin could bring several inches of snow, icy road conditions and high winds.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Friday for a stretch of the state including Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. One round of snowfall is expected Friday night and another on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday's snowfall alone is expected to bring 3 to 7 inches, along with considerable blowing and drifting snow. Travel is expected to be significantly impacted.