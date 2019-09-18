Southwest Madison Employment Center opens to help residents get jobs

As of Wednesday you can now find job services at the new Southwest Madison Employment Center.

Ribbon-cutting for the new Southwest Madison Employment Center in Madison.

The new center will provide several opportunities to the community, including on-site job training, job search support and job coaching.

"We waited several years, and there's many people in this neighborhood that waited longer than that. But today's the day. We've got it open, there's a classroom, and we’re going to put people to work over here,” said Ruben Anthony, president & CEO at the Urban League of Greater Madison.

The center is located at 1233 McKenna Blvd. and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, there will be extended hours until 7 p.m., and on Saturday the center will be open 10 a.m.-noon.

