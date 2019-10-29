'SpaceSelfie' device crash-lands in Michigan

Dispatchers for 911 have heard just about everything.

The device that took a selfie in space came crashing down to Earth and landed in Michigan. (Source: Facebook/Nancy Welke/WJRT)

But there was one call over the weekend that was admittedly new.

"This is going to be a first for me and maybe for you," said a Gratiot County 911 dispatcher.

"Large object that fell out of the sky. She said it's probably 10 foot by 10 foot," the dispatcher said. "It says, 'SpaceSelfie'. Then it's covered in solar panels. She's not sure if it's a satellite from space or what."

The satellite-like device landed on a farm in Lafayette Township, missing the home, barns, fences and horses.

Sheriff Michael Morris said the deputy who responded found a phone number on the device and called it.

The number took the deputy to Raven Industries in South Dakota.

The company representative told the deputy someone was on the ground waiting for it to land, but they expected it to land in neighboring Saginaw County, outside of St. Charles.

The Raven representative was able to respond to the farm to collect the device, now identified as equipment used for Samsung's "SpaceSelfie" program.

The device launched from Mobridge, S.D. on Friday, one day after Samsung held an event showing off the first SpaceSelfie, which broadcasts people's selfies into space.

"Anybody advertising anything wants to use a memorable, extreme circumstance to advertise," said George Corser, Ph.D, an assistant professor of Computer Science and Information Systems at Saginaw Valley State University.

Corser said while the crash-landing grabbed the spotlight, the technology that made the selfie possible is cutting edge.

"It's pretty amazing that Samsung was able to get a real space background in a selfie. It's not an easy thing to do. So that's a pretty major technical accomplishment," he said.

Corser said the 5G technology powering the phone is the faster future of our cellphones. It's a big upgrade from the current 4G LTE standard, and a major improvement from the 3G of not too long ago.

However, here on Earth, 5G has some limitations. It requires line of sight, so if you're in a building, it won't work.

Corser said while they probably didn't have to go to the stratosphere to demonstrate the capabilities, it was a stunt that people could relate to.

"'Wow, this phone is, you know, many miles above the earth, still sending signals, all the computations being done on the device, and it's in extreme temperatures.' Now you might not know how you're going to use that in your own daily life, but you can pretty much say, 'Well, it's doing something different from what other phones can do,'" he said.

A balloon that was part of that device also came down about six miles away, but it was tangled in some power lines causing a power outage that lasted about an hour.

