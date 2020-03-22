Spacesaver worker tests positive for coronavirus

Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson says it has activated its Emergency Business Response plan after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement saying it is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of its team team members.

Company officials also added that they will continue to monitor the situation and update employees on any development.

The full statement sent to NBC15 is below:

"We have fully activated our Emergency Business Response Plan, are following all necessary protocols, and are working in close collaboration with the local Health Department. It is our absolute first priority to take care of the health and safety of our team members and we are proactively taking all steps consistent with our Response Plan. As an employer of over 400 people, we also recognize concerns regarding employment and income security for our team members and their families. We will continue to monitor the situation, keeping employees informed on any developments, and will continue to act proactively to protect the well-being of our team members during these difficult times.

